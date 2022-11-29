Group D at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ends: the world champions are already sure of qualification, the North Africans need the feat

Spin in group D in Qatar. France, already sure of qualifying for the round of 16, faces Tunisia: after the good draw against Denmark in their debut, Jalel Kadri’s national team lost against Australia, complicating the situation after a comforting start: the feat against France to hope for qualification. A draw would not be enough, regardless of what Australia and Denmark do.

Prediction: France + Multigol 2-5 — Everything suggests that there may be several goals in the match. Also because Tunisia have only kept a clean sheet twice in 17 matches played at the World Cup. Net of the standings, the prediction goes on the side of France: winning helps to win, the world champions don’t seem willing to leave anything on the street. The odds for the transalpine success combined with Multigol 2-5 are 1.92 for Better and NetBet, 1.88 for Sisal.

The quote — How many chances are there for the Tunisian enterprise? The odds for the success of the North Africans are 8.00 for Bet365, 7.50 for Sisal and 888Sport, 7.05 for Novibet. The tie is given at 4.35 by NetBet, 4.30 by StarCasinò Bet and 4.00 by Sisal, while the victory of France is proposed at 1.50 by GoldBet, Sisal and 888Sport.

Nothing to lose — Tunisia has one point in the standings like Denmark, Australia is on three. Translated: the North Africans must win and hope that the Australians do not win. In case of equal points, the goal difference would be calculated. There is nothing to lose, therefore: Kadri’s national team must play openly. Which has already happened in the first two games, with 27 shots made. The problem is that no goals have arrived: Tunisia must improve their effectiveness in front of goal. See also Fontecchio: "Me, the Utah Jazz, the Nba, Pozzecco, Milan, Sacchetti ..."

The talent of France — We therefore expect a defiant Tunisia, as usual dragged along by its public flocked to Qatar. On the other side there will be a France relieved by the victory against Denmark and already sure of the round of 16. Not only that: unless Australia win their last game, the world champions can also lose to finish first. And with a draw they are sure to make it no matter what happens on the other side. Little pressure therefore on the shoulders of Didier Deschamps’ national team, who can thus unleash his full potential. And there is Mbappé who aims to find the goal for the fourth consecutive match at the World Cup, equaling Just Fontaine’s record with France.

