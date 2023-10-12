Tunisia, Serbia, and South Korea Triumph at World Taekwondo Grand Prix Taiyuan Station

World Taekwondo Grand Prix Taiyuan Station: Tunisia, Serbia and South Korea Each Win Gold Medals

TAIYUAN – The World Taekwondo Grand Prix continued on the 11th at the Taiyuan Station, with players from Tunisia, Serbia, and South Korea each securing a gold medal. Unfortunately, the Chinese team faced a setback as their players performed poorly and failed to qualify for the quarterfinals in their respective events.

In the highly anticipated men’s 80kg final, Tunisia’s Firas Katusi competed against South Korea’s Xu Jianyou. The first two games ended in a tie, but Katusi utilized his significant height advantage to score multiple high head shots, giving his opponent limited opportunities to counterattack. With a final score of 2:1, Katusi claimed the championship title.

In another remarkable performance, South Korean player Chen Haojun defeated his French opponent in straight games, securing the gold medal in the men’s 68kg category. However, Chinese athletes Liang Yushuai and Xiao Chenming unfortunately missed the quarterfinals in their respective events.

In the women’s competition, Serbian player Alexandra Perisic triumphed in the 67kg class, while Chinese athlete Zhang Mengyu was stopped in the top 16. Song Jie, who previously won gold medals at the Rome Grand Prix and the Hangzhou Asian Games, suffered a surprising first-round elimination.

The men’s 80kg and above, as well as the women’s 67kg and above competitions, are scheduled to take place on the 12th. Fans are eagerly looking forward to watching Hangzhou Asian Games champion Song Zhaoxiang from the Chinese team compete for another remarkable performance.

The World Taekwondo Grand Prix Taiyuan Station has showcased exceptional talents from various nations, and spectators can expect thrilling matches and fierce competition in the remaining events.

