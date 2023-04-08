As of: 04/08/2023 5:34 p.m

1. FSV Mainz 05 suffered a small setback in the Bundesliga in the race for international places. And had to settle for a draw against Werder Bremen.

Coach Bo Svensson’s team, which has been in good form so far in the second half of the season, did not get past a 2-2 (0-0) draw against newly promoted Werder Bremen after a turbulent final phase. However, she extended her impressive winning streak to eight games without defeat.

To the live ticker: Mainz against Bremen

arrow right

27th matchday

arrow right

Mainz is still hoping for Europe, Werder is worried

All in all, despite the two playful leads by Ludovic Ajorque (85th) and Nelson Weiper (90+3rd), Mainz can still hope to take part in a European competition for the first time in seven years.

Werder, on the other hand, have been waiting for success for five games despite goals from Jens Stage (87th) and national player Niclas Füllkrug (90th + 4), the liberation failed to materialize despite a committed performance. The concern that coach Ole Werner’s team could still get into the relegation vortex remains.

Heavy fare in Mainz: Half of one uneventful

The first round offered the fans in the Mainz stadium anything but a football treat. They saw an uneventful game with two less than creative opponents.

The only goal area scene worth mentioning: Bremen’s national striker Niclas Füllkrug failed in front of the eyes of national coach Hansi Flick with a volley after a corner kick at the strongly reacting Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner (21.).

Mainz towards the end more active than Bremen

The offensive efforts of Rheinhessen only picked up speed in the second half. The hosts only briefly celebrated the lead, but Anton Stach’s goal didn’t count because Ajorque had previously been offside (51′).

Many duels, intense duels, but also numerous playback errors shaped the game. Dominik Kohr (61′) and again Ajorque (61′) came up with more chances with a header, and Edimilson Fernandes (72′) also tested Werder keeper Jiri Pavlenka.

Füllkrug (73′) provided one of Werder’s rare dangerous moments before the goals in the final minutes.

05er in Cologne, Bremen against Freiburg

On the next matchday, Mainz is challenged away in Cologne (Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). Bremen welcomes SC Freiburg the following day (3:30 p.m.).