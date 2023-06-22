Turin, a return to the trocar? Roma have a crazy idea in midfield

Denis Praet back in fashion for Torino. The grenades tried to resume the Belgian footballer again last year, without success. Now, the relegation of the Foxies and the difficulties in getting Miranchuk back from Atalanta reopen the question. It is no secret that Praet would gladly return to Turin, but the negotiation between the two clubs is not simple.

Always from the Premier, the Roma could find a new midfielder. Let’s talk about Donny Van de Beek who has never settled in Manchester and has long been pushing for a change of scenery. It could be a blow “at Wijnaldum”. The player has been offered by the agents and Pinto is thinking about it.

Marcos Leonardo to Lazio: 65%

Il Sports Courier talks about a meeting that took place between Rafaela Pimenta and Claudio Lotito to talk about Marcos Leonardo. The Brazilian has a 40 million release clause, but can free himself for around 12 million. The class of 2003 is the first choice for the role of deputy Immobile, but Lotito is waiting for the green light from Sarri to close the operation. However, the meeting with Pimenta laid the foundations for the negotiation and served to get approval for the transfer. There may be news next week.

Praet al Torino: 55%

Il Torino is trying to resume Denis Praet. Second TuttosportVagnati reportedly offered Leicester €3million for the Belgian midfielder whose contract expires in 2024. The grenades saw Miranchuk and Vlasic return to Atalanta and West Ham and, while continuing to negotiate with the two clubs to try to get them back, he looks around. Praet has always been a pupil of Juric who would gladly take him back. The Foxies rejected the first offer, but negotiations continue.

Dance to Napoli: 50%

Il Napoli he chose Kevin Dance for after Kim. According to Sports Courierthe Neapolitans would have intensified relations with the player, finding approval for the operation. De Laurentiis is now waiting for Bayern Munich (who beat United) to pay the Korean centre-back’s release clause to take on a replacement. Lens value Danso at around €25m. Also in this case there may be news soon.

Van De Beek alla Roma: 10%

Second Sky Sports, Donny Van de Beek was offered to Roma. The Dutch midfielder hasn’t settled in in the Premier League and not even the arrival on the bench of his mentor Ten Hag has revitalized him. At the moment the player is not a priority for the Giallorossi club. First we need to try to reach the famous 30 million euros in capital gains and only then will he be able to try new incoming shots, but it is not a profile to be excluded.

Kangwa alla Fiorentina: 10%

The Fiorentinaaccording to reports The Guardianwould be on the trail of Zambian midfielder Kings Kangwa. Born in 1999, he plays for Red Star and is favored by various clubs, including Nottingham Forest. Its valuation is around 6 million euros. In this phase, however, the Viola give priority to the offensive department. It is possible that they will come back to the player later.

