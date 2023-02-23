Il Torino and the Roma they have obvious problems in finalizing the amount of game built. This figure is evident from the goals put together by the grenade and yellow and red who are, respectively, 24 and 30. For this reason Vagnati and Pinto are looking for reinforcements in the advanced department. Both teams could see their advanced department revolutionized in the summer.

Like Turin and Rome, other teams are also following possible reinforcements in view of next season. Let’s see all the negotiations that are developing in this phase.

Falcone alla Fiorentina: 40%

The Fiorentina has entered the running for Wladimiro Falcone. For two years the purple door has known no peace. Sold Dragowski and rejected Gollini, Italiano found himself with Terracciano owner by force of circumstances. However, the coach asks for a different goalkeeper, more suited to his style of play, without prejudice to the esteem he has for the current owner. This is why Falcone came under fire. The goalkeeper owned by Sampdoria is having an excellent season and has attracted the attention of the Viola, who are looking for the goalkeeper of the future. Falcone is in yellow and red on loan from Sampdoria with the right to buy and buy back, but he will hardly wear the yellow and red shirts next year. That’s why the Viola keep an eye on him.

Carlos Augusto all’Atalanta: 30%

Atalanta needs to strengthen the flanks for next season. This is why the idea is gaining momentum Charles Augustus. The Brazilian is having a top player performance this season and several Serie A clubs have their eyes on him. Galliani has already declared that Monza does not need to sell their jewels, but there is no doubt that the club will indulge in the ambitions of its members. Atalanta is ready to present an important offer for the Brazilian.

Zapata to Turin: 25%

Duvan Zapata represents the latest idea of ​​the Torino for the attack. The Colombian continues to live with various physical ailments that have relegated him to a secondary role this season. His contract will expire in 2024 and in the summer Atalanta could consider selling him. That’s why the grenades are evaluating this track. Since the beginning of the season, Juric has been looking for a striker capable of replacing Belotti. This season he has not been satisfied and, in fact, the grenades are struggling to score. However, in June something will have to be done in the advanced department and Zapata’s idea is very exciting. Because of this, grenades stay alive on the player.

Icardi to Roma: 25%

Via Abraham, inside Icardi? The idea doesn’t sound that crazy. The Argentine is back as the striker that everyone knows at Galatasaray, but in the summer he could pack his bags again. Second calciomercato.comRoma would have fallen upon him, determined to give Mourinho the top players he requires in order to keep him. Icardi has a contract that expires in 2024 and the club could also take advantage of the growth decree to sign him. It is true that Icardi receives an important salary, but to return to Italy he would also be willing to lower it. Roma are evaluating this option on which there are still reservations due to the Argentine’s character, but it is a track not to be underestimated.

Balogùn in Lazio: 15%

According to the Roman press, the Lazio would have entered into competition with Milan for Folarin Balogun. The English striker from Reims, but owned by Arsenal, would have bewitched Tare who would be considering the idea of ​​bringing him to Rome to make him Immobile’s heir. The player’s valuation is high, but the DS would invest part of the money that should come from the sale of Milinkovic-Savic. further and further away from the biancocelesti. Balogun is therefore more than a suggestion in the viola house.

