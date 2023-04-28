Turin Atalanta, Juric: ‘For me Gasp is like Sacchi for football, we want to repeat ourselves’

Ivan Juric is only thinking about the match against Atalanta. During the press conference on the eve of the match against the Bergamo-based club, the Turin coach admitted that don’t think about the eighth place occupied by Bolognawho is now just two points away: “There’s only this game in our heads. We don’t think about anything else because we face a great team and we want to make a good impression: we had a great game against Lazio at the Olimpico, the goal is to repeat ourselves”. Buongiorno and his teammates were overwhelmed by the affection of the fans, over 2,000 on 25 April at the Filadelfia stadium: “The other day was beautiful, there were loads of children with their families e.g you could see that the fans were proud of us: we want to give everyone another great satisfaction, we aim for a great season finale”. For Juric, those against Gasperini they are always special races: “For me it’s like Sacchi for footballhas influenced me a lot and it is normal that it is like this – comments the coach who worked as a player and as a coach with his colleague from Grugliasco – and it is one of the strongest“.