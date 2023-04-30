Turin Atalanta, the interviews of Gasperini and Juric. VIDEO

The Atalanta coach enjoys the heavy victory in Turin despite a not too brilliant performance: “We made a lot of mistakes technically, but they are three fundamental points”. Zapata’s return to scoring offers an extra weapon for the sprint finish in the season finale: “With the five changes, the forwards from the bench can make the difference.” Juric: “We didn’t deserve the defeat, I’m proud of my parents” TORINO-ATALANTA 1-2: GOL E HIGHLIGHTS

Gasperini smiles. In a sometimes painful game, his Atalanta found the three points in the final with the return to goal by Duvan Zapata. Up until now, the striker had only scored in Lecce before the World Cup in Qatar, a lifetime ago: “Zapata scored a great goal, you need to have strikers to do well, let’s hope to recover Lookman too now,” the coach told Sky Sport in the post match. “A few years ago Muriel scored 20 goals as a substitute, making his sprint a lethal weapon. In modern football, with 5 substitutions, this is one more solution. Today Hojlund played and Zapata came on, but the opposite has happened in the past. The forwards are the ones who get changed the most and when they come on they can put the defenders in trouble with their freshness.”

“There are so many ways to win a game” Gasperini is aware that it was not his team’s best game, but also that ofimportance of the stake: “We made a lot of mistakes technically, but we knew it wasn’t easy because Torino are a difficult team. We defended well, we conceded very little. We conceded a goal from a deflected shot and then we had a good reaction. For us there are three fundamental points. 6 games to go, 4 of which at home. We have the opportunity to play on our turf what our hopes are”. Finally, a more general reflection on football: “You can’t always offer the type of football you want, especially if something is missing such as quality and intensity against some opponents . There isn’t just one way to play and win, you also have to understand the moments and adapt.” See also Ferrari, an opportunity thrown away at Monza. From here to the end we hope for the wild card (and we are working towards 2022)

Juric: “We didn’t deserve the defeat” Also Ivan Juric stopped at the microphones of Sky Sport after the match: “The team played a great game, we paid for some mistakes. But the lads were incredible. I’m sorry for the result, but I’m very proud of how the lads have grown. I’m very sorry because we didn’t deserve the defeat . We lack some quality, it is seen in some actions. We created many dangerous chances, but we lacked something in terms of quality. With Atalanta there is a difference in the squad. We need to improve and work on this.”

A league Champions League schedule Two direct clashes for the Champions League, on the 32nd day, with the intersection between the Milanese and the Romans. After the 1-1 draw between Rome and Milan at the Olimpico, Inter could hook them up and make the race even more exciting. In the meantime, Atalanta is approaching with the victory in Turin. Here are the results and calendar of the main contenders for Europe. With Juve who, after suspension of the 15-point penalty (and awaiting the new judgment of the Federal Court of Appeal) are now in third place THE 32nd DAY Roma – Milan 1-1

– 1-1 Torino- Atalanta 1-2

1-2 Inter-Lazio

Bologna-Juventus RULES FOR ORDERING THE RANKING IN THE EVENT OF ARRIVAL WITH EQUAL POINTS For the 2022/23 championship, in case of equal points finish, the score will be taken into account separate classification, i.e. the points scored in direct matches (except for the Scudetto which should be awarded in a play-off). They will therefore be considered in order: See also Football: Juric, we lack something to win certain matches - Football Points made in direct clashes among all teams that finished level

among all teams that finished level In the event of a further tie, the goal difference in head to head matches

General goal difference in the entire championship (whoever scored the most prevails in case of a further tie)

in the entire championship (whoever scored the most prevails in case of a further tie) Draw THE EUROPEAN PLACEMENTS 1st place – Champions League group

2nd place – Champions League group

3rd place – Champions League group

4th place – Champions League group

5th place – Europa League groups

6th place – Europa League groups

7th place – Conference League play-offs THE VARIABLE ITALIAN CUP – Technically, the winner of the Italian Cup would have access to the Europa League by right together with the fifth (and sixth in the Conference), otherwise they would climb one position in the league. We will therefore have to wait for the final outcome of the tournament (the two semi-finals are Inter-Juve and Fiorentina-Cremonese)