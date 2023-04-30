Turin Atalanta, the interviews of Gasperini and Juric. VIDEO

The Atalanta coach enjoys the heavy victory in Turin despite a not too brilliant performance: “We made a lot of mistakes technically, but they are three fundamental points”. Zapata’s return to scoring offers an extra weapon for the sprint finish in the season finale: “With the five changes, the forwards from the bench can make the difference.” Juric: “We didn’t deserve the defeat, I’m proud of my parents”
TORINO-ATALANTA 1-2: GOL E HIGHLIGHTS
Gasperini smiles. In a sometimes painful game, his Atalanta found the three points in the final with the return to goal by Duvan Zapata. Up until now, the striker had only scored in Lecce before the World Cup in Qatar, a lifetime ago: “Zapata scored a great goal, you need to have strikers to do well, let’s hope to recover Lookman too now,” the coach told Sky Sport in the post match. “A few years ago Muriel scored 20 goals as a substitute, making his sprint a lethal weapon. In modern football, with 5 substitutions, this is one more solution. Today Hojlund played and Zapata came on, but the opposite has happened in the past. The forwards are the ones who get changed the most and when they come on they can put the defenders in trouble with their freshness.”
“There are so many ways to win a game”
Gasperini is aware that it was not his team’s best game, but also that ofimportance of the stake: “We made a lot of mistakes technically, but we knew it wasn’t easy because Torino are a difficult team. We defended well, we conceded very little. We conceded a goal from a deflected shot and then we had a good reaction. For us there are three fundamental points. 6 games to go, 4 of which at home. We have the opportunity to play on our turf what our hopes are”. Finally, a more general reflection on football: “You can’t always offer the type of football you want, especially if something is missing such as quality and intensity against some opponents . There isn’t just one way to play and win, you also have to understand the moments and adapt.”
Juric: “We didn’t deserve the defeat”
Also Ivan Juric stopped at the microphones of Sky Sport after the match: “The team played a great game, we paid for some mistakes. But the lads were incredible. I’m sorry for the result, but I’m very proud of how the lads have grown. I’m very sorry because we didn’t deserve the defeat . We lack some quality, it is seen in some actions. We created many dangerous chances, but we lacked something in terms of quality. With Atalanta there is a difference in the squad. We need to improve and work on this.”