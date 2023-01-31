Home Sports Turin, bought Gravillon from Reims
Turin, bought Gravillon from Reims

After Ilic, the new signing of the grenade club who takes the 24-year-old defender from Guadeloupe on loan with a permanent purchase option, born in Inter’s youth academy

Final market hours decisive. And Turin brings home another signing. The grenade club – after Ilic from Verona – also gave Juric the defender Andreaw Gravillon, 24 years old. Signed from Reims and with a past in Ligue 1 also in Lorient, Gravillon has had a lot of Italian pasts: in 2014, in fact, he had joined the youth sector of Inter. He also played for Benevento, breaking latest news and Ascoli before moving to France. He also boasts 4 appearances for the Guadeloupe national team. He arrives on loan with the option to buy outright.

