The president comments: “I don’t think Juve have created so much more than us. The coach? He’s always combative.”
“It was a 0-0 derby. I don’t think Juve created so much more than us.” Thus the president of Torino Urbano Cairo in Skysport returned to the derby lost 1-0 on Saturday. “We had some important chances with Vlasic, Lazaro and Miranchuk. Szczesny was good on Lazaro. As on Vlahocic Milinkovic had been good in a couple of situations, but the goalkeeper is part of the team and, I repeat, this was a draw. We also consider the absence of Sanabria, who is a functional one for our game in attack, with Inter for example we had played evenly .. Then Pellegri was not at his best, so Juric was forced to play with the three midfielders. But we had opportunities. Sometimes it went wrong for small details: for example with Inter and Sassuolo we were punished for final episodes and we didn’t deserve to lose. ”
Juric
—
The N. 1 grenade also comments on the coach’s reaction: “Juric’s words are there, it is normal that he is sorry for having lost a derby that he had a great desire to win. He was bitter and disappointed as it is normal. And as indeed it is. I was too. What he said was the result of anger because he is always a combative one. His words on the market and the future? Of the market now it makes little sense to speak. For the rest I think they were words dictated by the great disappointment for the defeat “.
October 17, 2022 (change October 17, 2022 | 15:18)
