“It was a 0-0 derby. I don’t think Juve created so much more than us.” Thus the president of Torino Urbano Cairo in Skysport returned to the derby lost 1-0 on Saturday. “We had some important chances with Vlasic, Lazaro and Miranchuk. Szczesny was good on Lazaro. As on Vlahocic Milinkovic had been good in a couple of situations, but the goalkeeper is part of the team and, I repeat, this was a draw. We also consider the absence of Sanabria, who is a functional one for our game in attack, with Inter for example we had played evenly .. Then Pellegri was not at his best, so Juric was forced to play with the three midfielders. But we had opportunities. Sometimes it went wrong for small details: for example with Inter and Sassuolo we were punished for final episodes and we didn’t deserve to lose. ”