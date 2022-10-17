Home Sports Turin, Cairo: “A 0-0 derby. I’m as disappointed as Juric”
Sports

Turin, Cairo: “A 0-0 derby. I’m as disappointed as Juric”

by admin
Turin, Cairo: “A 0-0 derby. I’m as disappointed as Juric”

The president comments: “I don’t think Juve have created so much more than us. The coach? He’s always combative.”

“It was a 0-0 derby. I don’t think Juve created so much more than us.” Thus the president of Torino Urbano Cairo in Skysport returned to the derby lost 1-0 on Saturday. “We had some important chances with Vlasic, Lazaro and Miranchuk. Szczesny was good on Lazaro. As on Vlahocic Milinkovic had been good in a couple of situations, but the goalkeeper is part of the team and, I repeat, this was a draw. We also consider the absence of Sanabria, who is a functional one for our game in attack, with Inter for example we had played evenly .. Then Pellegri was not at his best, so Juric was forced to play with the three midfielders. But we had opportunities. Sometimes it went wrong for small details: for example with Inter and Sassuolo we were punished for final episodes and we didn’t deserve to lose. ”

Juric

The N. 1 grenade also comments on the coach’s reaction: “Juric’s words are there, it is normal that he is sorry for having lost a derby that he had a great desire to win. He was bitter and disappointed as it is normal. And as indeed it is. I was too. What he said was the result of anger because he is always a combative one. His words on the market and the future? Of the market now it makes little sense to speak. For the rest I think they were words dictated by the great disappointment for the defeat “.

See also  Yu Jiahao played 23+12 in 31 minutes and became the pillar of Zhejiang's inside line.

October 17, 2022 (change October 17, 2022 | 15:18)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Football predictions, Sevilla-Valenica: Gattuso challenges Sampaoli in Liga

ZOZO Championship Bradley breaks four-year championship drought! Fowler,...

Scotti Pavia remains a Mazzetti construction site: Casale’s...

Broni hosts Udine, Castelnuovo debuts with Alpo

Mma, Martignoni: ‘Me, Asia Argento, Cage Warriors, the...

Sanmaurense company, Legnano stretched out at the photo...

WTA Ranking: Top 100 Chinese 7 in Lie...

Dolomiti Bellunesi – Campodarsego 0-2, Zanin’s goals and...

Revealing the U17 women’s football opponents in the...

Bolaffi auction: a Guzzi 750 scooter is also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy