The grenade president and fourth place: “The team is on the ball but we are at the beginning, let’s not get excited”
The best gift for the anniversary of his seventeen years as the grenade presidency, which fell on September 2, could only be a Toro who entered, with merit, in the parlor of Italian football. The fourth place after five days, ahead of Juventus and Inter (+1) and Lazio (+2), fills him with satisfaction as well as repaying him for his work and investments. President Urbano Cairo is clearly happy, at times even proud of a project that has progressively grown in these fourteen months with Ivan Juric on the bench and Davide Vagnati at his desk.
