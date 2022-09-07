The best gift for the anniversary of his seventeen years as the grenade presidency, which fell on September 2, could only be a Toro who entered, with merit, in the parlor of Italian football. The fourth place after five days, ahead of Juventus and Inter (+1) and Lazio (+2), fills him with satisfaction as well as repaying him for his work and investments. President Urbano Cairo is clearly happy, at times even proud of a project that has progressively grown in these fourteen months with Ivan Juric on the bench and Davide Vagnati at his desk.