The President Urbano Cairo and the entire Torino Football Club are affectionately close to the Schiavinato family in memory of Celio Schiavinato, always a proud Toro fan. Taurus is universally known as a big family and Mr. Celio, among the many values ​​he passed on first to his children and then to his grandchildren, has always remembered them as a unique and distinctive trait in our Club. Mr. Celio was a a sort of ambassador for the Bull throughout the Treviso area, not just in Giavera Del Montello, his town. A passion born many years ago when as a Cus Padova footballer he had the opportunity, the honor and the privilege of training with Valentino Mazzola and with Grande Torino. Celio Schiavinato, born in 1928, from that day became a grenade fan and then evolved into a very precious historical memory, witness of a time and of a team that after so many years still transmit very strong emotions.