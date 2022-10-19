Home Sports Turin-Cittadella 4-0, Juric: “Today a new start for Pellegri, I like Vanja”
Turin-Cittadella 4-0, Juric: “Today a new start for Pellegri, I like Vanja”

Turin-Cittadella 4-0, Juric: “Today a new start for Pellegri, I like Vanja”

At the end of the match between Turin and Cittadella, valid for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup, the granata technician Ivan Juric released some statements on the match to Mediaset’s microphones: “When you have a strong forward who attacks the depth it is better in a certain sense but it depends on the matches. In the last match, unfortunately Pietro (Pellegri, ed) had some problems and is unable to train all the time. For him we hope that today is a There are some matches in which you can go even without strikers. In Verona my best matches have been without a striker.

The granata coach then also spoke on the microphones of Torino Channel: “In these days we have worked a lot on the mental aspect. The guys on the field today were very young but they had the right concentration even if the game was very difficult, they were good and on the piece.”

How did Ricci and Pellegri seem to you?

“On Pellegri I am happy for him, this boy has suffered a lot from injuries and now he cannot train well and this limits his growth but today it was important to score. Ricci, on the other hand, has yet to find the condition. He has been out a lot and then he got sick, I saw him still in search of condition but we know his qualities and he will grow “.

