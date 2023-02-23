napoli
Osimhen rewrites records: goals in 7 games in a row
With the goal scored against Sassuolo, the Nigerian centre-forward becomes the first Napoli player to score in 7 consecutive Serie A appearances in the era of three points for a win, i.e. since the 1994/95 season. A record in the blue shirt but the general record of consecutive goals in Serie A is shared by CR7, Quagliarella and Batistuta and is still far away… SASSUOLO 0-2 NAPLES: REPORT AND HIGHLIGHTS
OSIMHEN UNSTOPPABLE
- Seventh consecutive game in goal for Victor Osimhen: Sassuolo is also the “victim” of the magical moment of the Nigerian attacker, author of the 2-0 with which the Campanians closed the match bringing home their seventh consecutive victory in the championship. For the number 9 it is a record: nobody, with the Napoli shirt in the three-point era (1994/95 season) he had never managed to score for 7 consecutive games
SEVEN MATCHES IN A ROW WITH GOALS FROM OSIMHEN
There are seven consecutive matches on the net, but there are actually nine goals scored scored by Osimhen given the braces against Juventus and Spezia
- Sampdoria – Napoli 0-2 (a goal)
- Napoli – Juventus 5-1 (two goals)
- Salerno – Napoli 0-2 (a goal)
- Napoli – Roma 2-1 (a goal)
- Spice – Napoli 0-3 (two goals)
- Napoli – Cremona 3-0 (a goal)
- Sassuolo – Napoli 0-2 (a goal)
OTHER RECORDS IN THE VIEWFINDER
- The one against Sassuolo is a historic record with Napoli: not even bomber then winners of the scorer rankings like Cavani e Higuain they had managed to score in 7 consecutive games. However, the absolute record is still far away: in Serie A there are several players who have done better and the first position in this special ranking is still a long way off…
Ecco the ranking of all Serie A players for consecutive games in goals. Some have succeeded in a single season, others between two different years