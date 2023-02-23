napoli

Osimhen rewrites records: goals in 7 games in a row

With the goal scored against Sassuolo, the Nigerian centre-forward becomes the first Napoli player to score in 7 consecutive Serie A appearances in the era of three points for a win, i.e. since the 1994/95 season. A record in the blue shirt but the general record of consecutive goals in Serie A is shared by CR7, Quagliarella and Batistuta and is still far away… SASSUOLO 0-2 NAPLES: REPORT AND HIGHLIGHTS

OSIMHEN UNSTOPPABLE Seventh consecutive game in goal for Victor Osimhen: Sassuolo is also the “victim” of the magical moment of the Nigerian attacker, author of the 2-0 with which the Campanians closed the match bringing home their seventh consecutive victory in the championship. For the number 9 it is a record: nobody, with the Napoli shirt in the three-point era (1994/95 season) he had never managed to score for 7 consecutive games

SEVEN MATCHES IN A ROW WITH GOALS FROM OSIMHEN There are seven consecutive matches on the net, but there are actually nine goals scored scored by Osimhen given the braces against Juventus and Spezia Sampdoria – Napoli 0-2 (a goal)

(a goal) Napoli – Juventus 5-1 (two goals)

– Juventus (two goals) Salerno – Napoli 0-2 (a goal)

(a goal) Napoli – Roma 2-1 (a goal)

– Roma (a goal) Spice – Napoli 0-3 (two goals)

(two goals) Napoli – Cremona 3-0 (a goal)

– Cremona (a goal) Sassuolo – Napoli 0-2 (a goal)