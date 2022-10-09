For the grenade many occasions, a post and two goals canceled in the first 45 minutes. In the second half Zanetti sends the striker on the field who finds the goal after eight months, but the Serbian finds the same

Under the rain in Turin, the grenades – without Juric on the bench (suspended) – draw (1-1) against Empoli: the Tuscans had gone ahead with a reverse feat by Destro in the 49th minute, but in the 90th minute he arrived Lukic’s draw was rather fortunate.

Grenade domain — In the first half Toro dominates and opportunities are wasted: three only in the first eight minutes, with Ola Aina, Lazaro and Vlasic. At 12 ‘thrill for Sanabria, who receives the direct red for the foul on Cambiaghi: after the Var the referee Forneau changes his decision and the card becomes yellow. At 21 ‘Vicario’s great save on Vlasic, who three minutes later hits the header post. At 29 ‘Miranchuk heads in the bag, the referee goes to the Var and cancels the goal for offside, minimum, of Sanabria. At 43 ‘another goal canceled, just in Sanabria, but this time the offside is definitely abundant. In closing another feat of Vicario, by far the best of him, on Ola Aina.

Lukic responds to Destro — The recovery is another story. Zanetti inserts Destro and Pjaca for Cambiaghi and Pjaca and in the 49th minute the striker from Ascoli, in abstinence from scoring for eight months, invents a magic and finds the goal of Empoli’s advantage in a reversal, in fact at the first shot on goal by the team. match. Ola Aina touches immediately after the equalizer, but then it is Destro again to overcome Milinkovic Savic: this time he is offside, goal canceled. Paro sends Ricci and Pellegri to the field for Linetty and Sanabria, then Vojvoda and Radonjic for Ola Aina and Miranchuk, but the reaction struggles to arrive. Vlasic, Djidji and Radonjic try with their heads, without creating any real danger. We have to wait for the 90 ‘, when Lukic, practically with his stomach on a wrong postponement by Luperto, sends the ball behind Vicario for the final 1-1. See also Shooting stars 2022 and Superluna: this is why the vision will be different this year

THE COMPLETE ARTICLE IN SHORT

October 9 – 2.30pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

