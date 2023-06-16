Turin extends in the last period and cancels the first match-point of Pistoia

Game 3 of the Serie A2 playoff final between Reale Mutua Torino and Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia ends 78-67 for the hosts, who cancel the guests’ first match-point.

In the third period, Pistoia came back from -9 in the first 20 minutes, but in the last quarter Turin changed gears with a run of 17-8.

5 in double figures for the Piedmontese team, with Mayfield authoring a performance of 13 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Pepe also did well with 17 points and Vencato with 12 points, 5 assists and 2 steals.

For Pistoia, Varnado’s 22 with 9 rebounds and 8 fouls suffered are not enough, while Wheatle finishes with 13 points and 6 rebounds.