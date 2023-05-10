Turin-Fortitudo: the story handed down to a child

Sunday 23 April, at the Palasport “Gianni Asti” in Turin (which for many Turinese remains the “PalaRuffini”, from the name of the park where the facility is located), the match between Basket Torino and Fortitudo Bologna is scheduled, valid for the fourth day of the “Blue Group” of the A2 basketball series.

There are several factors that could discourage going to the arena: for example, the location of the game in the middle of a possible “bridge”, the bizarre formula of the second division of the Italian basketball championship and the recent decline in interest in the fate of the local team, for some years stuck in the sands of the A2.

If it is true, in fact, that in Turin basketball passion is ready to ignite at the first opportunity – as also demonstrated by the presence of a large audience at the recent final stages of the Italian Cup –, in recent years the enthusiasm that had accompanied the rise of the glorious Auxilium up to the first division, which culminated in 2018 with the victory of the Italian Cup and abruptly ended with the failure of 2019.

But the arrival in the Piedmontese capital of a team with an important past, followed by the longest-lived Italian basketball ultras group – the “Fossa dei Leoni” – has not failed to pique the interest of the sports enthusiast since 1970. and above all, of cheer.

Therefore, it is worth queuing for entrance controls, the slowness of which has unfortunately also contaminated the facilities where sports other than football are practiced.

Turning our gaze, inside the stadium, to the two fan groups, the division of Turin fans between the two curves of the arena immediately catches the eye. The historic one, named after the former coach Dido Guerrieri, where the “1989” group, heir to the historic “Rude Boys” is positioned in about fifty units; and the opposite one, where the “011 TSN” group is located, born in the summer of 2022 and also made up of about fifty people.

Just in time for the “deux ball” the supporters of Fortitudo arrive (there are rumors of a delay due to technical problems with the bus hired for the trip), who enter the arena in dribs and drabs. In the away sector there are a total of about sixty people: these are not the numbers of the golden times, but, in light of the difficult sporting situation that Fortitudo is experiencing, it is not surprising.

The explanation of the staggered entry is soon given: in the first minutes of the game the team is challenged for the disappointing results of the last period. In fact, the banner displayed by the Bolognese fans reads like this: “Your lack of commitment deserves our silence”.

Initially, therefore, cheering is the exclusive prerogative of the two local groups, who wave yellow-blue flags and sing with commitment. However, the noise of the drums often overwhelms the vocal support, which is sometimes a bit weak.

After about ten minutes the group of Fossa – heterogeneous from a personal point of view (in the front rows you can see both “old guard” faces and young recruits) – he gathers behind the banner and starts cheering, facilitated by the team’s excellent start.

The cheering of the guests, some of whom are shirtless, remains constant and is conducted without frills, with frequent clapping and a single drum, which leaves the right space for the predominant vocal support.

Always in the first half the Fossa it displays the banner “Pino Leone per semper”: in fact, the memory of those who are no longer there cannot be missing, as also happens with the choir that will be sung for “the postman” Massimino.

In the second half, Fortitudo gradually suffers the comeback of Turin, but the circumstance almost seems to stimulate the cheering of the guests: the chorus “for love, only for love, Fortitudo fights with the heart” is sung at length by the fortitude sector with a mixture of pride and anger for the umpteenth defeat that is taking shape.

In the meantime, the local crowd, guided by the two curves, lights up for the overtaking of Turin in the score of the match. Some roars follow the numerous triples scored by the star performer of the evening, the American naturalized Iraqi DeMario Mayfield: we are far from the decibels of about ten years ago, but we can glimpse some flashes of renewed enthusiasm.

A beautiful scene takes place during the last minutes of the match: a boy (apparently six or seven years old) wearing the Fortitudo shirt approaches – accompanied by his father – the away sector. The gesture breaches the feelings of the Fossa: a little later a boy of the group, unable to leave the guest area, asks a policeman of the “cordon” to call that child. The latter reaches the threshold of the away sector again, where he is given a scarf from Fossa: for the very young fortitude it will certainly be an ultras baptism to remember.

At the end of the game, the two Turin curves, galvanized by the victory, did their utmost in repeated insults to the virtussini: invectives obviously appreciated by the Fortitudo fans. However, they don’t show any particular enthusiasm: aware that they have once again done their part, they fold up the historic banner and head towards the exit. The “moral”, once again, seems to be only one: the Fossa deserves more.

Paolo Alberto Reineri