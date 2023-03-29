Torino is looking to Germany and betting strongly on Niclas Fullkrug, the current top scorer in the Bundesliga and a great protagonist with three goals in his last two games with the German national team. The grenades will have to beat competition from other clubs for the Werder Bremen striker, but they want to understand what the conditions are for carrying on with the operation. But who is Fullkrug? From the German second division to the World Cup, here’s the incredible story of him

An international profile for the attack of Torino . Objective identified for some time, the grenade company has decided to focus on Niclas Fullkrug class of ’93 of Werder Bremen and of German national team . The striker, currently Bundesliga top scorer with 15 goals in 24 appearances (for him also 5 assists) and in great shape with 3 goals in Germany’s last two games the friendly against Peru (brace) and the Euro qualifying match against Belgium, is also followed by other clubs, but Taurus is serious and wants to try to understand what the conditions are for carrying out the operation.

From the second series to the World Cup in Qatar: who is Fullkrug

That of the current Bundesliga top scorer is one really amazing story. Powerful first striker (1,89 m) but very versatile, it can be used in all offensive roles. 30 years completed in February, until recently it was not very well known in big football. Grew up in Werder Bremenbetween 2011 and 2013 he made his debut in the Bundesliga e he collects some presence with the national youth teams German without ever making a real leap in quality. From the 2013/14 season starts a long wandering between different lower league clubsdal Greuther Furth al Nuremberg until’Hannoverbefore return to Werder Bremen in 2019. After a first season in the Bundesliga, in the following one he relegated to the second division and in the third season he became the great protagonistdragging his current club to promotion in 2021/22 with 19 gol in the league. This season the turning point: after scoring 10 goals until the break for the World Cup, Germany coach Hansi Flick decides to call him up for the first time just in view of the tournament in Qatar. On debut with the German national team, in a friendly against Oman, immediately scoresThen is repeated twice at the World Cup against Spain and Costa Rica, but failed to avoid elimination in the first round of his team. In totalfor him, goals with Germany are 6 in 6 games: a sensational average that at this point can only make Turin fans dream.