How many things have in common, and they share them every day, these three guys with clear ideas, clean faces and crystalline talent. The first, perhaps even the most beautiful, is the sincere friendship that binds them. Born a little by chance in the locker room, she has long since crossed the borders of Philadelphia. It is so strong that, on the Monday after Udine, it was natural for Pietro Pellegri to invite Alessandro Buongiorno and Samuele Ricci home to dinner to celebrate the return to scoring in Serie A. The club also includes goalkeeper Luca Gemello, who will soon find without doubt his opportunities to demonstrate the skill forged in the youth sector of the Bull. In addition to friendship and talent, Buongiorno, Pellegri and Ricci have something else in common: they ended up on the agenda of the national coach, Roberto Mancini. Three blue hopes: the prospect comes from afar, but the last month has strengthened the candidacy of the three to receive a ticket for Coverciano. It is no coincidence that since the Coppa Italia challenge all three have permanently entered Juric’s eleven. How did it go? Three games as starters and three victories: Cittadella in the Cup, the blow to Udine, the scalp of Milan. They represent that Italian soul recently invoked by Juric, found in the locker room. Oh, we forgot: they also have an identity card in common. Buongiorno is from 1999, Pellegri and Ricci from 2001.