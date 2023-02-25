news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 24 – “It’s a different week, we’re loading ourselves up and we want to get to the best of this derby: we’ll put everything we have into it”: the Turin defender, Alessandro Buongiorno, launches the challenge against Juventus in view of Tuesday’s derby at the Stadium.



“You can already feel the atmosphere in the city, many fans have stopped me around and recommended themselves for this match – he adds to the microphones of the Torino Channel – and we can’t wait for it to be Sunday (when the fans will be admitted to the grenade training , ed): we hope that many people will come to Philadelphia for open-door training, we need the push and energy of our fans”.



Buongiorno also experienced many derbies as a child: “I arrived at Toro when I was six or seven years old, as a child I played mainly to have fun but I already felt the matches against Juve a lot” concludes the granata captain. (HANDLE).

