The grenade coach after the victory over Milan also comments on the alleged foul of Messias on Buongiorno which had infuriated him: “Seeing it again, maybe I was wrong, it seemed clearer to me”

He could not celebrate this very important victory with his Torino due to the expulsion for the protests after the Milan goal, but Ivan Juric still sports a generous smile. “Am I still angry? No, it passed quickly, now I’m happy.” And then he focuses on these three points arrived against the Rossoneri: “I saw determination and desire, it had already happened in Udine and against the Cittadella, sometimes disappointments are needed … We need to be more lucid in the analyzes, especially me, there are so many new guys, you need time, ambitions often push you to want everything immediately but it’s not possible. I think we will still have good moments and others less beautiful, we have to go forward with concentration but without setting big goals. Certainly today I saw a team more concrete, determined, we tried to exploit every action without leaving anything to others and that’s okay “.

Tactics and the future — So the coach talks about the individual, starting with Milinkovic who with his long postponements triggered several dangerous actions and a grenade goal: “If it’s a move that we prepare? Of course, then it depends on who we play. This could have been the right match,” it went well”. And on Pellegri: “If he continues like this, he can certainly become the striker we need. This time it was tough, but he’s already scoring again. He’s training continuously, he can improve a lot, he’s a striker who goes, fights, runs and has so hungry for goals “. See also There is Strambino in evidence in the tetrathlon tests

AC Milan’s goal — Finally, on the episode in which he went off the rails by remedying the red, the alleged foul of Messias on Buongiorno: “I saw the images on the tablet on the bench, it seemed to me that he pulled it down, we had to manage this situation better”. Then Dazn shows him the offending action again and he, with a surge of sincerity, admits: “From this angle maybe I was wrong … You see what life is like … In other images it seemed to me to be sure”. And he smiles.

