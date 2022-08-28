The grenade technician speaks at the end of the match won against Cremonese: “Well our forwards. A nice start to the championship”
Ivan Juric, coach of Torino, says he is satisfied with the match won at Zini: “Cremonese plays a vertical football that immediately looks for the attackers. We did not take advantage of the opportunities we had and in the end we collected goals forcing us to suffer the last ten minutes. I liked the outside of the Cremonese, but I liked our forwards who accelerated and created the difference in the result “.
Schuurs, the first is good
The coach also praises Schuurs’ debut: “He has positive things and others where he needs to improve. With his work he can remove the flaws I see, he can be an excellent player. Now I enjoy the ranking because it is better to stay up than down. I would say a start that makes you happy “.
