(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 27 – “We had a good week and recovered some, raising the level of others: I think we are ready, sometimes the weakest wins”: the Turin coach, Ivan Juric, loads the environment in view of the derby against Juventus. “There won’t be any big line-up surprises – added the coach on the eve of the match at the Stadium, in the evening press conference – and I think Ricci will take over during the match, while Ilic should play”.



The Croatian coach also touches deeper chords: “The players can fall in love with the shirt to stay longer, I want to introduce this love because then it explodes – says Juric – and we have to pass it on to the club because it’s different than others”. (HANDLE).

