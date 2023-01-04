The grenade coach on his return to the field: “You need concentration, the details will make the difference. The transfer market? I think we’ll stay that way”

“Verona have been ahead of Toro for three years and even now that they’re in a difficult situation despite having practically kept the framework of their best period, I think it will be a balanced game. So to win it we’ll have to get the better of the duels, the second balls, always be focused, because the details will make the difference”. Here, the commander Ivan Juric has launched his warning to the sailors grenade: woe to delude themselves, the three points will be hard-earned.

GOOD MOOD — The Croatian coach is very perky. The brilliant World Cup of his compatriots contributed to his good mood. “Eh, we Croatians are really extraordinary people: just three million, but always in the top positions of world football…”. Then he goes back to Taurus, seriously. “We tried to do our best during this long break and I’m very satisfied with the progress and the level reached in the first part of the season. I don’t think this group can go much further. To do so, it would need to be completed by adding a couple of elements One is a left-footed midfielder, in order to be able to develop certain game ideas that I’ve had in mind for some time. I’ve talked about it in the club, some serene chats without going into specifics yet. We’ll see what happens. For the moment, I’ve promoted steadily in first team Gineitis, an interesting boy I discovered in Spain. I’ll try to include him in the rotations, he’s a quick learner. He has shooting, running, he’s a very interesting talent.” See also Turin, Juric does not fit: "The canceled goal? Very serious and difficult to explain ..."

VLASIC PLUS LUKIC — This is the perspective, if we talk about certainties Juric is immediate: “For Toro Nikola Vlasic is an essential element. Strong player, not a champion, but for us he is fantastic, wonderful”. And then there’s Lukic: “You can always rely on him, he spends generously even at the cost of risking injury. He risked losing the World Cup precisely to do his best with Toro. For me, he’s untouchable”. But in general Juric does not expect upheavals from this winter market that has just begun, despite the rumors involving some of his men.

CYCLE OF FIRE — “No, I think we will stay like this. Seck and Bayeye too, two guys we are talking about, it is useful that they stay with us. In January we have a tough schedule of commitments, we will play four games in about ten days. Aina and Pellegri are injured, Linetty, on the other hand, we’ll recover him for tomorrow and I expect Singo back from Thursday.” Yes, January offers the grenades the possibility of a fresh start, after Verona here are Salernitana, Spezia, Fiorentina and Empoli, all teams that are behind in the standings. With a string of useful results, the grenade championship would receive a boost capable of making a radical change. And this is what Toro is thinking about on this eve of the first match, perhaps the most dangerous: because Verona can be a trap.

