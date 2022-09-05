A Croatian goal, scored for the third consecutive match, is enough for the grenade to beat Baroni’s team

by our correspondent Mario Pagliara

Nikola Vlasic takes care of blowing up the party at the Grande Torino Olympic stadium. The grenades pass Lecce one to zero and go to sleep, after five days, in fourth place in the standings, on equal points with Udinese and Roma (10 points), and above Juventus (+1), Inter (+1) and Lazio (+2). Juric’s team (Paro is on the bench) had not collected the full spoils in front of their audience since April: they take a seat with merit for what they have shown in these five days at the table of the Serie A nobility. The victory is deserved against a Lecce that never gave up: a goal for offside was canceled at Pellegri, Vojvoda devoured the 2-0, even touched by Lazaro. Once ahead, the Taurus has never suffered any particular dangers and indulges in a night with sweet European dreams.

PNEUMONIA — On the Turin bench there is the vice Matteo Paro, Ivan Juric had to stay at home to watch the game on television. The fault of pneumonia that occurred two days ago and which yesterday also advised the technician to go to the hospital: negative for Covid, he’s fine, he’s in good condition. He is not the only one absent among the grenades: alongside the injured Ricci, Miranchuk, Singo and Berisha, Linetty also stopped in the morning finish, due to a muscle strain. In place of him there is the debut in the Italian championship of the eighteen-year-old Turkish Ilkhan. For the rest it is the announced Toro, with Pellegri as center-forward in front of the Vlasic-Radonjic duo, Vojvoda back on the left, Schuurs in the center of the defense. In Lecce the real novelty is the bench of the young Colombo, Baroni draws a trident with the peperino Banda on the left (very dynamic), Ceesay in the middle and Di Francesco on the right. Salentini with a very short 3-5-2, particularly compact, which is divided into a five-man defense when it’s time to defend. See also Turin: Lazaro arrives from Inter, loan with the right of redemption of 6 million

THE SHOT — Among the so tight shirts of Lecce, Toro initially struggles to fit in. The game of the Salento often hinders the attempt of the grenade to raise the pace. The first opportunity is a grenade after 9 minutes: Lazaro’s heel assist, Pellegri comes out of arrogance in the air and Falcone is stopped. At fifteen minutes Rodriguez saves on Ceesay, then Banda starts a mini-show that sends Djidji into a tailspin. The luck of Toro is that Milinkovic is always attentive (16 ‘) and that Schuurs is in the mood for prodigious recoveries. After 28 ‘Milinkovic’s instinct on Tuia’s header avoids the worst. The game travels on the track of equilibrium with the Bull making the game (60% possession at 45 ‘). It takes the shots of the great players to blow the bank. So, Radonjic tries first (39 ‘), his right wave is a thread on the left. A minute later Vojvoda’s filter in the area, Vlasic comes out behind Hjulmand and in turn signs the one to zero. Two minutes of Radonjic-Vlasic put Toro with one wheel ahead of the interval. For the Croatian it is the third goal in the last three games.

VOJVODA WHAT A SIN — At the beginning of the second half, Toro first keeps the physiological reaction of Lecce at bay, after the quarter of an hour he takes control of the match. Nearly an encore with Lazaro (16 ‘), Pellegri scores a good goal but is offside (29’). In the final (41 ‘) Sanabria serves Vojvoda the ball of 2-0, but the intervention coming out with Falcone’s feet is amazing. Lecce does not have the strength to go upstream, and the final party is the grenade under the Marathon. See also Dives from great heights at the debut in the European Championships: the first good for the Azzurri

September 5, 2022 (change September 5, 2022 | 22:48)

