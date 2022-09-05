Home Calcio Turin-Lecce, Cairo smiles: “What a great start with young, strong and … our players”
The grenade number one comments on the 1-0 over Lecce: “Juric and the staff are doing a spectacular job with young, strong and … our players”

The excellent start to the championship of his Torino is a fact. But President Urbano Cairo prefers not to launch out into proclamations. “I strongly believe in the work of the coach and the staff. In the squad we have almost all of our players, apart from Vlasic and Miranchuk. I have seen progress from many. Just think of Seck, who played an extraordinary match against Atalanta. We remain with our feet on the ground, the championship is long but we started well “.

SUPER VLASIC

Cairo then talks about the quarrel between Juric and Vagnati. “It was a confrontation between two people who care a lot about their work. I didn’t even intervene, they are adults and mature people. Football sometimes leads to excesses, but they are people who care a lot and have since Sometimes the clarifications, even lively ones, can be useful. I congratulated Vlasic who has already scored 3 goals. I did not know him, it’s all thanks to Vagnati and Juric. We have taken on a player of great quality and intelligence. L “Goodbye to Belotti? After 7 years he is changing us even though I’m sorry. I wish him good luck and wish him the best”.

