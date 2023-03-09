Il Torino he wants to improve himself further and for this reason he has set himself in his sights Fabiano Parisi. In fact, Juric was clear: if the club wants to obtain more prestigious results, it will be necessary to invest. The coach is much courted, even abroad and Cairo wouldn’t want to lose him. For this you are trying to please him. For this Vagnati has established relations with the Tuscan company.

A similar argument is made at Roma. Mourinho has added value to the squad, but now he’s asking for quality reinforcements. This is why the company is taking an interest in Aymeric LaporteBasque centre-back of French origin coming out of Manchester City.

Let’s take a look at this week’s most interesting deals.

Guler al Napoli: 65%

Arda Gulerrising star of Fenerbahce and Turkish football, is a concrete goal of Napoli. Giuntoli fell in love with this attacking midfielder who has half of Europe. The 2005-born has a long contract with the Turkish club, but his value is still acceptable. In fact, we start from a base of 10 million euros. The Neapolitans moved in time and are looking forward to another shot at Kvaratskhelia for this young Turkish man who is already amazing.

Maxime Lopez all Lazio: 35%

Maxime Lopez back in the crosshairs of Lazio. The Frenchman was already in Tare’s sights last summer, but the deal didn’t go through. This season, the former Marseille is no longer central to Dionisi’s chessboard who often preferred Obiang to him. For this reason, the biancocelesti are ready to return to Lopez, considered by Sarri the perfect director to allow the biancocelesti a further leap in quality. The will of the player in search of a starting position and a leap in technical quality could also contribute to favoring the negotiation.

Reijnders alla Fiorentina: 25%

Tijjani Reindersmidfielder born in 1998 of Az Alkmaar likes a lot Fiorentina. The player is showing off both in the Eredivisie and in Europe, where he also played a good match in the round of 16 with Lazio. Dynamic midfielder and skilled in insertions, the attention of Bologna and Atalanta has also focused on him. The player’s value is around fifteen million. The purple sports area really likes Rejinders because he has qualities that go well with the Italian team. It is therefore possible that a proposal will be made in the summer.

Laporte to Rome: 15%

Aymeric Laporte he will leave Manchester City next season. The Spaniard has now slipped into Guardiola’s hierarchies and for this reason he is looking for a new adventure. In England his name has been compared to Roma, given that Mourinho is his admirer. The operation is not simple because Laporte still has a contract expiring in 2025 and receives a salary close to 7 million euros. An important economic effort will therefore be needed to secure the player, but to keep Mourinho these blows must be taken into account.

Parisi in Turin: 15%

Il Torino it plummeted up Fabiano Parisi. Vagnati was in Monza last week to view the left-handed full-back. Relations with Empoli are excellent after the Ricci affair, but the Tuscan workshop is expensive. The full-back is also courted by several big names and therefore it will not be easy to close the deal. However, the player represents a precise request from Juric, eager to raise the technical rate of the squad. This is why the grenades have no intention of giving up on the player.

David Luciani