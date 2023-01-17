Home Sports Turin, Lukic injury: elongating trauma to the right thigh
Turin, Lukic injury: elongating trauma to the right thigh

Turin, Lukic injury: elongating trauma to the right thigh

The results of the exams of Sasa Lukic, who came out in the 46th minute against Spezia with a muscle problem

Between yesterday and today – Tuesday 17 January – Sasa Lukic underwent tests which highlighted the extent of the injury which forced him to leave the field prematurely in the match against Spezia: it is a lengthening trauma to the right thigh. The Serbian, together with Toro’s medical staff, immediately began therapy to begin his recovery, and new tests will be carried out in the next few days to evaluate the progress of the injury. In the meantime, Ivan Juric will be forced not to count on the player for at least a two-week period, which means that Lukic will not be available for the two away games against Fiorentina – Saturday 21 January – and Empoli – Saturday 28 January. The rest of the group, on the other hand, carried out this morning’s training session normally, with the exception of Pellegri, Aina and Schuurs who carried out personalized exercises.

