Divock is favored for the starting position in the match in Turin: from here to the World Cup he will be able to alternate with Giroud and let the Frenchman catch his breath. Here’s how overwork in the gym revitalized him

In addition to the rocket fired behind Di Gregorio, in addition to the remote-controlled ball on Diaz’s foot, Divock Origi also shone for skills that until recently seemed a mirage: he was the player who reached the highest top speed of all Milan-Monza, sprinting at 34.04 km / h. The accounts, thus, are made quickly and are very simple: Origi is doing great, finally. And now that the form is the right one, Pioli will use it as he had in mind to do from the first day he saw him at work at Milanello: the Belgian is an added owner, a center forward to alternate regularly with Giroud and so on. it will happen tomorrow in Turin. Oly played (and scored) in Zagreb, Divock will play (and score again, hopefully at AC Milan) tomorrow. Turnover possible because today the former Liverpool player is a fully recovered player, an extra reinforcement for the sprint between now and the World Cup break.

Case — Only a month and a half ago, Origi’s seemed a case without solution: the ailments exceeded the appearances on the pitch and, even more sinister, the injuries knocked on the Belgian’s door a few hours after the games in which he should have made his debut as a starter. It happened twice, between August and September, before the away matches of Sassuolo and Sampdoria: Pioli announced its use, the inflammation of the muscles of the left leg, the one injured at the time of Liverpool, postponed the appointment. A day of the marmot that began last season, when the Belgian stopped due to an injury to the tendon of the left rectus femoris: the knockout had blocked him for most of 2022, also making him miss the Champions League final with Real. That injury also presented the bill to Milan, because the inflammations that Origi suffered in the first months in Italy fall within the series of “after-effects” of muscle injuries of that type. As often happens in these cases, the problems spread from the muscles to the head: the fear of getting hurt risked taking over. Until… See also Salzburg-Milan, who is Jaissle, Rangnick's protege who marked Toni

A new start — Until Divock got on a plane to Belgium, to be treated by Lieven Maesschalck, physiotherapist of the Belgian national team who recently also followed the recovery of Lukaku and an old acquaintance of Milan: in the past he had also entrusted Sheva and Inzaghi. The work of the Belgian parenthesis, with hours and hours of specific work in the gym, produced the spark that ignited the attacker’s season. Milan constantly monitored the situation: Stefano Mazzoni, head of the medical staff, joined the player in Belgium during the last stop for the national teams. And he witnessed a double rebirth: between the gym and therapies to train the muscles and get back in condition and the confidence in the club that complied with his requests to mentally unblock himself, Divock came out of the tunnel and put the momentary behind him, completing the work at Milanello. Obviously, other variables also affected: the increasingly in-depth knowledge of Pioli’s schemes, of the Italian to integrate into the team and then the setting in Milan, which will soon move Origi from a hotel in the quadrilateral fashion area to an apartment in Porta Nuova, near Ibra. And seen from this perspective, the goal at Monza, the first for the Rossoneri to make his absolute debut as a starter, has all the air of a new beginning: Divock is now ready to fly.

October 29, 2022 (change October 29, 2022 | 10:39)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

