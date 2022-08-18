The future is called Perr Schuurs. Torino has formalized the purchase of the defender from Ajax outright, called to make people forget the sale of Bremer to Juventus. Now Juric can enjoy an important contribution for his team, pending the closing of the market.

the announcement

This is the press release from the grenade club: “Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has definitively acquired from the Amsterdamsche Football Club Ajax the right to sports performances of the footballer Perr Schuurs. Schuurs was born in Sittard, Holland, on 26 November 1999. Central defender, he grew up in the youth academy of Fortuna Sittard, a club with which he made his professional debut in the 2016/17 season. In 2018 he was taken from Ajax, where in his first season he mainly played in the team B. The following year he made 10 appearances in the Eredivisie, also making his debut in the Champions and Europa League. Overall, with the Dutch club, in four seasons he made 95 appearances with 3 goals between Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, Champions League and Europa League, winning three championships, two national cups and a Dutch Super Cup. For Schuurs, called up by the Dutch national team in 2020, also 17 appearances and 2 goals with the Under 2 team 1. The whole Society welcomes Perr Schuurs with a cordial “welcome to Turin”: good work, Always Forza Toro! “.