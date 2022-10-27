Home Sports Turin, Ola Aina stops: injury to the left hamstring
Sports

Turin, Ola Aina stops: injury to the left hamstring

Turin, Ola Aina stops: injury to the left hamstring

Injury for Ola Aina: the conditions of the outside grenade

During today’s training session, Ola Aina stopped. The winger, fresh from a positive start to the season and the goal found against Udinese, was forced to stop due to an injury. The first tests, reported by the official website of the club, showed a distractive involvement of the left hamstring. The conditions of the Nigerian will be investigated in the coming days to establish the extent of the injury and recovery times.

October 26 – 8:38 pm

