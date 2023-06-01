Turin on a Scottish talent, Roma are looking for a striker

Il Torino he set his sights on Max Johnston. The Motherwell right-back will be free to play in the summer and could represent a transfer market opportunity. The grenades have been looking for a quality winger for some time and Johnston, despite his young age, seems to be the right fit for Juric’s team.

Meanwhile, the Roma keep looking for reinforcements for next summer. The disappointment for the Europa League final and the uncertainty for Mourinho’s future don’t stop Tiago Pinto, who is looking for a striker. TObraham and Belotti have in fact shown great limitations and for this reason the Giallorossi could revolutionize the offensive department, regardless of the next coach. Among the candidates followed is Hwang Hee-Chan del Wolverhampton.

Johnston al Torino: 60%

Il Torino he is very interested in the Scottish full-back Max Johnston. The class of 2003 this season has played 13 games as a starter, scoring 3 goals. In July, the full-back born in Middlesbrough will be released on a free transfer and represents a market opportunity. As reported by Football Scotland, the grenades would initiate the first contacts with the player to understand his willingness to move to the grenade. De Zerbi’s Brighton is also on the youngster.

Belongs to all Lazio: 50%

According to Sports CourierLazio would be very interested in Arkadiusz Milik for the role of Deputy Property. The Pole would be a specific request from Sarri who worked with him in Naples. The player seemed destined to be bought by Juventus for 7 million by 10 June, but things seem to have changed. This is why Lazio entered. It seems that Sarri has called Milik directly to probe their availability. The problem is represented by the salary of 3.5 million per season, but thanks to the Champions League, an effort could be made. If Juventus does not exercise the redemption, therefore, Lazio are in the front row to buy the Pole.

Collocolo alla Fiorentina: 40%

The Fiorentina monitor Michael Collocolo, Ascoli midfielder, for next season. The class of 1999, second calciomercato.comalso interested in Genoa, Spezia and Turin. Its valuation is 2.5 million euros. Pradè is reflecting on the opportunity to sink the blow on the Sicilian midfielder who has played 36 games this season, scoring 4 goals. It could represent a good market opportunity.

I’m al Napoli: 20%

Il Napoli tries another shot at Anguissa and would put in the crosshairs Wilfred Patience. The Nigerian midfielder has just been relegated to the Championship with Leicester and in the summer it seems destined to leave. Napoli could offer a loan with the right to buy to secure a midfielder able to guarantee muscles in the median.

Hwang Hee-Chan alla Roma: 15%

The Roma think about your attack. Abraham and Belotti have deeply disappointed in the season and Pinto is looking for alternative solutions. Second The MirrorHwang Hee-Chan would be one of the options being explored. The former Leipzig has played 12 games as a starter out of 27 total appearances in the Premier League and is not considered non-transferable by Wolves. It could therefore represent a low-cost coup for the Giallorossi.

