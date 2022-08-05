The complicated situation in the rosanero house after Baldini’s farewell does not facilitate the hard commitment of the Sicilians in the first round

Serie A begins to taste the Italian Cup 2022/23. After last week’s preliminary round, Palermo took on the match against Juric’s Turin – scheduled for Saturday 6 August – beating Reggiana with difficulty. A hat-trick from Brunori saved the rosanero who are not in a simple situation after the resignation of coach Baldini. On the other hand, the grenades want to start off on the right foot to confidently approach their Serie A debut, set for August 13 against Monza.

I GRANATA – Football in July and August is always to be taken with a grain of salt, but some indications have arrived. The last challenge by Toro dates back to a few days ago against Nice, a match lost by measure. Going back, Lukic and his teammates won 1-0 over Apollon and with a clear 3-0 over Trabzonspor. Pre-season phase that began with the 3-1 knockout against Eintracht, the first real seasonal outing of the boys from Juric. Now the coach expects new additions to the market, but the roster that will debut in the Italian Cup is almost defined.

THE ROSANERO – Above all, there was talk of extra-field in the Palermo home. First the news of the acquisition of the rosanero, now in the hands of the City Group. Then the resignation of Silvio Baldini and the Sporting Director, Renzo Castagnini. The team is still defining the new technical guide. In addition to the preliminary round of the Cup, the newly promoted to Serie B suffered a heavy 5-0 from Pisa in a friendly match in July. See also Government and CTS evaluate partial opening of the Olimpico for the European Championships in June

PRONOSTIC – Both teams do not boast two too solid defenses (the grenades are still looking for Bremer’s replacement), as opposed to a rather prolific attack. Torino should rely on the home factor and the category difference: the prediction therefore goes towards a 1X + Goal offered at 2.05 on Sisal Matchpoint, while on Snai and Goldbet the odds of 2.10 are reached. The prediction concerns the regular time, at the end of which, in the event of a tie, we will proceed with extra time: a scenario that is anything but unlikely. For the simple win in the first 90 minutes, Taurus is given at 1.50 over Snai and Betfair, with PlanetWin rising to 1.57. The external success of Palermo pays the stake 6 times on Betfair, 5.75 on Snai and 5.70 on PlanetWin.

5 August – 15:44

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

