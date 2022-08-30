“I saw MaRadonjic” wrote an enthusiastic fan on the portable banner displayed at the stadium and there will certainly be an excess of euphoria originating from this startup-boom of the Bull. But it is equally certain that the performance offered by the Serbian striker is much higher than what could be expected from a player who in recent seasons had been reported for his inconstancy. This Radonjic dressed in grenade immediately stood out as an essential element on the chessboard designed by Ivan Juric.