A bombastic start to the season for the Serbian, who has already conquered the public with goals and quality plays. Now the Taurus is his too
“I saw MaRadonjic” wrote an enthusiastic fan on the portable banner displayed at the stadium and there will certainly be an excess of euphoria originating from this startup-boom of the Bull. But it is equally certain that the performance offered by the Serbian striker is much higher than what could be expected from a player who in recent seasons had been reported for his inconstancy. This Radonjic dressed in grenade immediately stood out as an essential element on the chessboard designed by Ivan Juric.