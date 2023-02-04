Il Torino he closed the transfer market with Ilic and Gravillon, but said goodbye to Lukic. Juric was blown away by the Serbian’s farewell and, as usual, didn’t send word. Above all, the grenades remained in attack with only Sanabria and Pellegri, despite the fact that the coach repeatedly called for reinforcements. The fact that Shomurodov eventually went to Spezia burns a lot. Vagnati, therefore, continues to look for an attacker that can integrate with the grenade schemes for next season. The latest idea leads to Cremona. Let’s talk about David Church. The striker, 5 goals since the start of the championship, has ideal characteristics for developing the counterattacks of the grenade.

The Roma, on the other hand, continues to pursue Zaniolo’s heir and would have targeted a French talent. Let’s talk about Ludovic BlasNantes player. The attacking midfielder has been seen by the Giallorossi and is one of the possible reinforcements in terms of cost and quality.

Church in Torino: 35%

Turin has put David Church in the viewfinder. The Nigerian striker, born in 1997, is doing well in Serie A, despite the difficulties of the Cremonese. For this reason, Vagnati would have put him in the crosshairs. The cost of the card is around 8 million euros. Many, but the figure could go down in the event of relegation of the Grigiorossi. Okereke would make up for the lack of a forward who is quick and skilled on the counterattack, a role Juric has currently set Seck in. The negotiation is only in the initial stages, but it is more than an idea.

Blas to Roma: 35%

To replace Zaniolo, the Roma has a new name: Ludovic Blas. The Frenchman, born in 1997, is attracting the attention of various clubs. His contract will expire in 2024, like that of the Italian and the price tag costs around 15 million. In terms of technical qualities, Blas would go perfectly with the other Giallorossi players. For this reason, Pinto is following him with interest. Obviously, in order to formalize his arrival, the club will first have to sell Zaniolo, but they like the player a lot.

Mota Carvalho to Lazio: 25%

For next season’s attack, the Lazio started following Dany Mota Carvalho. The Portuguese from Monza is perfectly playing the role of first striker in the Brianza attack and Sarri seems to be in love with him. The cost of the card is around 15 million. Mota Carvalho would fill the hole in deputy Immobile which remained vacant in this session. Obviously, this is an expensive operation, but part of these resources could come from the sale of Milinkovic-Savic.

Isaksen all’Atalanta: 25%

Lo scouting dell’Atalanta for next season he has set in his sights Gustav Isaksen. Born in 2001, a winger able to jump the man and go both to the conclusion and to cross, the boy is one of the many products baked by Midtjylland. His market value is already over €10m but, like Hojlund, the Nerazzurri are absolutely convinced of the investment. Isaksen could be another shot of perspective for the orobics, always adept at spotting talent.

Florentine Iheanacho: 15%

Kelechi Iheanacho is one of the players that the Fiorentina is viewing for next season. The Nigerian has no place in Leicester, where he has only played one match in the Premier League. This is why in the summer he could leave for a low price. With Jovic and Cabral who continue to go to alternating current, Barone has bet on a player with physical and technical qualities and eager to show off. In January, Leicester were still asking for a figure close to 20 million for him, but in the summer, one year after the expiry of the contract and with very little playing time behind them, the Foxies could significantly lower their demands.

David Luciani