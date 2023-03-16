Il Torino the search for a striker for next season continues. By now everyone knows that the grenade’s dream is Nzola dello Spezia, however, the Angolan striker is being courted by several teams and for this reason the grenades have identified a plan B. Let’s talk about Artem Dovbyk, Ukrainian forward for Dnipro. Vagnati, who has been following him for some time, likes the player a lot. Meanwhile the Roma he is looking for a centre-back who will increase the quality of the rearguard. Among the names that are mentioned, that of Danilho Doeki of the Berlin Union.

Let’s take a look at these and other Serie A deals.

Dovbyk to Turin: 50%

Artem Dovbykstriker born in 1997, is a name that the Torino has been following for some time. Already last summer Vagnati tried to bring him to the grenade, but the negotiation was not successful. The same thing was repeated in January, when the Ukrainian club refused to let his jewel go. A new attempt could be made in June. The Ukrainian’s contract expires on December 31st and this means that Dnipro risks losing him to zero. One more reason to fuel the optimism of the grenades. Dovbyk has scored 17 goals so far between the league and the Conference League, proving to be a reliable striker with a good sense of goal. That’s why Vagnati doesn’t give him up.

Reijnders all’Atalanta: 40%

Second The dayl’Atalanta would come back up Tijjani Reinders. The Az midfielder born in 1998 could leave for around fifteen million in the summer. Even Fiorentina are interested in him, but the Orobic club has been pressing for some time and starts with a clear advantage.D’Amico is ready to strike for Reijnders, who is establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the Eredivisie this season. It is also possible that Atalanta will try to find an agreement with Az Alkmaar before June.

On the mound, Fiorentina: 30%

In the summer the Fiorentina will be looking for a central defender. Among the many names associated with violas, there is that of Marash Kumbulla. The Albanian has been on the sidelines for some time in Rome and is looking for a team to play continuously. This is why in the summer he seems destined to leave. The cost of his card is around 25 million. Pradè has been working on the player for some time to try and convince him to accept the transfer. At the moment, however, there have been no contacts with Roma, but it is possible that something will change in the summer.

Doekhi to Roma: 20%

The Roma he is looking for a centre-back with personality and quality for next season, regardless of Smalling’s departure. Among the names under observation is that of Danilho Doekhiborn in 1998 at Union Berlin. Arrived last summer on a free transfer from Vitesse, the player immediately established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga, also scoring 4 goals in the league. Equipped with an important physique, he is valued at around 12 million euros. It could be a good investment to strengthen the defense.

Krasniqi to Lazio: 10%

Among the names that continue to be made for the attack of Lazio came out that of Liridon Krasniqi, Kosovar striker of Cluji. According to Becali, the player’s attorney: “Krasniqi is a player of interest to a certain club. He is Kosovar, but also Albanian. I have a friend of Albanian origin who has a place in a big team and something could be done. It depends on him. I can’t tell which country the club is from”. The statements were released on the portal fans, who related how the friend in question being spoken of is Tare. How much of this is true at the moment is not known. What is certain is that the player faced Lazio in the Conference and, despite the knockout of his club, he left a good impression on the Biancocelesti management.

David Luciani