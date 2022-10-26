Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is told in the round in the format to you for you of Torino Channel, talking about his childhood, the passage in the grenade, private interests and his passions. Here are the words of the grenade goalkeeper.

In your first interview in Turin you spoke in English. Now you have learned Italian … How many languages ​​do you speak?

“Now I speak Italian with a Roman accent (ride), I often go to Rome to visit my brother. I speak five languages: Serbian, Italian, English, Spanish, German. I also understand French“

“Two meters and three. I got it from my maternal grandfather ”.

How do you define yourself temperamentally?

“Some people think I’m presumptuous, but the thing is, I don’t trust people right away. Over time we can become friends, the sooner we get to know each other and see how it goes. This may give the impression that I am a snob, but it is not like that ”.

