The regret for the Spaniards’ draw at the end does not detract from the good news for the grenade coach, starting with the return of Schuurs (goal author). Many red eyes for the disappearance of Mihajlovic

by our correspondent Mario Pagliara

Toro’s second and last Spanish friendly closes with many good notes, and also a pinch of bitterness in the mouth. For what it’s worth in the tests during the retirement period, Ramazani’s goal three minutes from the 90th minute deprives the grenade of their second victory, this time against Almeria, in the two outings in San Pedro. It doesn’t matter, because there are so many positive indications that Juric returns to Italy after this hard work in front of the Mar Menor. Starting with the golden comeback of Perr Schuurs: it was the Dutch defender who gave Toro the lead in the first half following a corner kick.

Double version — The sadness of this Friday afternoon also reaches and enters the Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar. At the start of the friendly match, Turin and Almeria observed a minute’s silence in memory of Sinisa Mihajlovic, the coach who also left an indelible mark on the grenade. Many red eyes, the whole group in shock after hearing the terrible news: the Bull takes the field with mourning in his heart. Juric presents a team with a double version. In the first half there was Milinkovic in goal, starting defense with Djidji, Schuurs and Buongiorno. Lazaro and Vojvoda on the outsides, new direction by the young Adopo (a 2000) and Gineitis (2004, climbed from the Primavera). In front is Miranchuk behind the two strikers Karamoh-Sanabria. Karamoh plays more as a second striker than as a trocar. Berisha, Lukic, Radonjic and Pellegri enter the second half (for him it is the first game after the injury in the championship in Bologna) and many young players. See also Turin, entire condominium in revolt to defend a drug dealer: three wounded policemen

Domain for an hour — Naturally, the ten changes that Juric makes in the hour of the game distort Turin and orient the end of a friendly match in which the Spaniards manage to find an equal. Until the substitutions, however, the grenades had dominated the scene, controlling and clearly bringing out the technical gap between the two teams. Schuurs unlocks, Miranchuk and Sanabria (on the ball) almost double. Of course, there is a sin for the equal in the final. But between athletic condition (at times good, despite the suffocating work of recent days), the recovery of some key players (Schuurs, Sanabria and Pellegri above all) and the good performance of the team, Juric can return to Italy with many good notes.

December 16th – 7.50pm

