Niclas filling jugthe German striker of Werder Bremen, has entered the sights of Torino. The 30-year-old scored the starting shirt for Germany and could now land in Serie A. In a Bundesliga without Lewandowski, Füllkrug also took the lead in the scoring chart. However, Werder Bremen’s problems could push the German club to let the player go at the end of the season.

On the other hand, the discourse regarding the Roma. Mourinho seems to have decided to stay, but is asking for reinforcements for next season. It could be one of them singo who has not yet renewed his contract with Turin. So let’s analyze these and other negotiations.

Florentine beef: 50%

Despite Mourinho’s estimate, Bove can’t find space in Roma. For this reason, Fiorentina is thinking about it in view of next season. Moutinho has always been resistant to approving the sale of the 2002 class, but faced with the possibility of monetizing to make the team more competitive this time he could give his assent. Bove costs around 10 million euros, an important figure for a talent who has never found space in Serie A so far, but both the Italian and Pradè like him and it is to be believed that Fiorentina will attempt the assault in the summer.

Single in Rome: 40%

The Roma next year he will be looking for a right-back. Karsdorp and Celik did not in fact convince Mourinho and they will both end up on the market. The Portuguese like it singo. The grenade full-back has not yet renewed his contract expiring in 2024 and is very tempting. Cairo starts from a valuation of 15 million and has not yet given up hope of pushing the player to sign. For his part, Pinto has already made the first contacts with Singo’s entourage. The Giallorossi have put the full-back at the top of their list for next season.

Pavlovic to Napoli: 30%

Il Napoli for the defense has put in the crosshairs Strahinja Pavlovic. The central player from Salzburg, born in 2001, is also followed by Juventus. The valuation of him is around 20 million. The Neapolitans are thinking about it in the event of Kim’s transfer which has attracted the attention of various Premier League teams and has a clause of “just” 45 million. Giuntoli doesn’t want to be caught unprepared and if the South Korean fails to cancel or raise the clause, he could throw himself at the Serbian as an alternative.

Füllkrug in Turin: 25%

Of the many names noted for the etching of the Torino a surprise one emerged. Second Sportmediasetin fact, the grenade would have put in the crosshairs filling jug. The thirty-year-old German striker costs around 20 million, but his is a track that Vagnati is following with great interest. The current Bundesliga top scorer could be the surprise coup for next summer as Juric is clamoring for a striker. The DS grenade will therefore try to understand what the margins for maneuver are for an attacker who appeared late in big football, but who could be very convenient for Toro.

Gedson Fernandes to Lazio: 15%

To strengthen the midfield next season the Lazio he is observing the situation of the Portuguese Gedson Fernandes. The 24-year-old plays for Besiktas and is worth around €15m. It is a typical box-to-box player particularly suited to Sarri’s game. The Italian coach, for his part, would prefer an Italian profile or one who in any case already knows Serie A to avoid acclimatization problems, but does not close the doors to this option. Much will also depend on Milinkovic-Savic’s future, given that Lotito has still lost hope of renewing the Serbian’s contract.

David Luciani