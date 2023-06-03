Turin’s Conference League dream vanishes, Inter wins

Toro’s European dreams were shattered against Inter: the Nerazzurri moved to Grande Torino with Brozovic’s goal at the end of the first half, momentarily finding themselves in second place and leaving their rivals out of the top eight. The grenade season ends with a long speech by Juric to his boys gathered in a circle in midfield.

The formations

The Croatian confirms the Bull of La Spezia: Vojvoda still plays in the left-handed lane and Rodriguez returns to defense alongside Schuurs and Buongiorno, with Djidji ending up on the bench. There were few doubts about the rest of the formation, with the pairs of untouchables formed by Ricci-Ilic and Miranchuk-Vlasic and Sanabria an offensive reference. Inzaghi limits the turnover to the maximum despite next Saturday’s Champions League final and starts again from the Lukaku-Lautaro tandem, the only big names saved are Barella and Acerbi who start outside and Dimarco who remained in Milan.

First half

The storm that hit Turin calmed down just in time for the start of the match, the grenades tried to show personality and take the field but the nerazzurri closed well. The first conclusions come from the wingers, Dumfries on one side and Singo on the other, but Milinkovic-Savic and Handanovic don’t have any particular problems. In the second part of the first half, however, Inter went out and Inzaghi’s team moved on in the 37th minute: Brozovic had plenty of room to aim and kick, the Serbian goalkeeper was surprised and the Nerazzurri took the lead.

Second half

In the second half, Toro has to attack, it takes Juric about ten minutes to transform the team into a hyper-offensive with the entries of Karamoh and Aina for Rodriguez and Vojvoda, while Inzaghi starts with rotations in view of Istanbul by removing Lautaro, Calhanoglu and Bastoni and also concedes a piece to the third goalkeeper Cordaz. And the goalkeeper is miraculous in the intervention on Sanabria twenty minutes from the end. Toro begins to charge with his head down, Juric also throws in Seck and Pellegri, closing the game with six forwards even if Inter are closest to scoring with an outside post from Dzeko. It ends 0-1, the Nerazzurri return to second place waiting for Lazio and with Toro remaining out of the top eight. Now Inter will be able to fully devote themselves to the Champions League mission, with the final against Manchester City scheduled for next Saturday in Istanbul. Al Toro, on the other hand, will think about planning for next season. “In life you never know, but I really believe that Juric will stay with us” declared Vagnati.