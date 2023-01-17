It was not a top-level clash. Karagumruk in mid-table and rivals a few points below. But what a resonance after the words of Andrea Pirlo…

The District derby is deeply felt in the meanderings of the metropolitan city of Istanbul. At the Erdogan stadium, no less…, the match between the home team of the Beyoglu district, Kasimpasa, and the rivals of the Vela district, the Karagumruk coached by Andrea Pirlo, took place.

It was precisely the Maestro from Brescia, in his capacity as technician of the Karagümrük, to raise the tone of rivalry and discussions after the penalty awarded to Kasimpasa in the 101st minute, which cost his team the victory in the final seconds of the match scheduled for the 18th day of the Turkish Super Lig. These are the words of the Italian coach: “It is useless to work all week if these things happen. What is the point of taking the field? We will analyze the mistakes made, but at the same time the referees must understand what prompted them to make a similar decision.”

Much more than a pebble that the coach from Brescia took off in the press conference: "It's useless to work all week to then watch these episodes. If they want to decide the matches, it's useless to come onto the pitch." When the 2-1 in favor of Karagumruk seemed established, the penalty awarded to Kasimpasa and converted by Bahoken in full recovery meant that Pirlo's patience dropped to an all-time low.

