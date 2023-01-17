Home Sports Turkey, a mockery in the District derby: Pirlo shoots zero!
Sports

Turkey, a mockery in the District derby: Pirlo shoots zero!

by admin
Turkey, a mockery in the District derby: Pirlo shoots zero!

It was not a top-level clash. Karagumruk in mid-table and rivals a few points below. But what a resonance after the words of Andrea Pirlo…

Redazione Derby Derby Derby

The District derby is deeply felt in the meanderings of the metropolitan city of Istanbul. At the Erdogan stadium, no less…, the match between the home team of the Beyoglu district, Kasimpasa, and the rivals of the Vela district, the Karagumruk coached by Andrea Pirlo, took place.

It was precisely the Maestro from Brescia, in his capacity as technician of the Karagümrük, to raise the tone of rivalry and discussions after the penalty awarded to Kasimpasa in the 101st minute, which cost his team the victory in the final seconds of the match scheduled for the 18th day of the Turkish Super Lig. These are the words of the Italian coach: “It is useless to work all week if these things happen. What is the point of taking the field? We will analyze the mistakes made, but at the same time the referees must understand what prompted them to make a similar decision.”

Much more than a pebble that the coach from Brescia took off in the press conference: “It’s useless to work all week to then watch these episodes. If they want to decide the matches, it’s useless to come onto the pitch.” When the 2-1 in favor of Karagumruk seemed established, the penalty awarded to Kasimpasa and converted by Bahoken in full recovery meant that Pirlo’s patience dropped to an all-time low.

See also  It is revealed that if the Chongqing team withdraws from all competitions in the Chinese Super League, it will be sentenced to 0-3 and occupy 1 relegation place – yqqlm

January 16, 2023 (change January 16, 2023 | 20:12)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Australian Open: Musetti’s coach hospitalized for respiratory problems

Serie B, postponed: Genoa beat Venice 1-0, goal...

Dybala and Oriana fly to Madrid to meet...

Novellino: “Napoli are the strongest team in Europe....

Football Association Cup final: Shandong Taishan team won...

Serie C: Cesena fans, travel prohibited with Torres....

“Chinese Ping Pong” will be released on the...

Juve, a bit of a talent scout and...

Milan-Inter: Italian Super Cup, goals and balls as...

Juventus, Vieri: “Allegri has many champions who don’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy