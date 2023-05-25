Turkey – Czech Republic 70:83, the women’s basketball players successfully entered the preparation before the EC

The Czechs succeeded on the same day they flew to Istanbul. The tournament program was changed due to Sunday’s 2nd round of presidential elections in Turkey. The team traveled with 14 players, Julia Reisingerová was missing, for example, who excused herself from participating in the European Championship due to heel inflammation.

Coach Romana Ptáčková’s team was in the lead for most of the game and built a four-point lead by halftime. After the break, the Czechs increased the difference by 11 points (50:39), but the home team managed to equalize in the third quarter. In the final part, however, the Czechs improved their defense, won it 23:10 and finally triumphed by thirteen points.

Basketball players will also play preliminary matches in the Czech Republic. From June 1 to 2, they will face Great Britain in Prague and Hradec Králové, and on June 7 and 8 they will challenge Slovakia twice. The EC will take place from June 15 to 25, the Czechs will challenge Israel, Italy and Belgium in the basic group in Tel Aviv.