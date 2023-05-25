Home » Turkey – Czech Republic 70:83, the women’s basketball players successfully entered the preparation before the EC
Sports

Turkey – Czech Republic 70:83, the women’s basketball players successfully entered the preparation before the EC

by admin
Turkey – Czech Republic 70:83, the women’s basketball players successfully entered the preparation before the EC

The Czechs succeeded on the same day they flew to Istanbul. The tournament program was changed due to Sunday’s 2nd round of presidential elections in Turkey. The team traveled with 14 players, Julia Reisingerová was missing, for example, who excused herself from participating in the European Championship due to heel inflammation.

Coach Romana Ptáčková’s team was in the lead for most of the game and built a four-point lead by halftime. After the break, the Czechs increased the difference by 11 points (50:39), but the home team managed to equalize in the third quarter. In the final part, however, the Czechs improved their defense, won it 23:10 and finally triumphed by thirteen points.

Basketball players will also play preliminary matches in the Czech Republic. From June 1 to 2, they will face Great Britain in Prague and Hradec Králové, and on June 7 and 8 they will challenge Slovakia twice. The EC will take place from June 15 to 25, the Czechs will challenge Israel, Italy and Belgium in the basic group in Tel Aviv.

Preparatory tournament for women’s basketball in Istanbul:
Turkey – Czech Republic 70:83 (20:23, 36:40, 60:60)
See also  Afghanistan, Erdogan: "Ready to control Kabul airport if the US meets certain conditions"

You may also like

EpiMen Plus sold as a supplement but actually...

Perugia Benevento 3-2, investigation into Kouan’s goal: hypothesis...

Figc prosecutor investigates Perugia’s third goal with Benevento...

3×3 women’s World Cup squad announced – sport.ORF.at

Britain’s Cameron Norrie reaches Lyon Open semi-finals but...

Newcastle returned to the Champions League after a...

the FIGC prosecutor opens an investigation into the...

At Roland-Garros, the rebirth of Lucas Pouille after...

2023 NBA Draft Order: Complete list of picks...

WC hockey 2023 | Dědek sharply: Shame on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy