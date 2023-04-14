He told his teammates and to the coach who was not well and would have written “goodbye” to the group WhatsApp of the team before the tragedy that took place during the night. This is what emerges from investigations from the Turkish policewho is working to understand the dynamics and the reasons related to the death of Julia Sendsthe 18-year-old star of Igor Gorgonzola Novara who yesterday lost his life falling from the sixth floor window of the hotel where he was staying with the whole away team in Istanbul for a race of Champions League di volley. According to the Turkish newspaper Liberty police reportedly ruled the incident as a suicide, the chief prosecutor’s office Istanbul launched an investigation. There volleyball playerreturned to the hotel after the game, spoke to the telephone in the corridor of his hotel between 10.49 pm and 11.30 pm as various videos from the Turkish media report. There It makeswho had been sitting on the floor in front of her room for about an hour, appeared thoughtful, and then went into her room. His roommate, the Spanish girl Lucia Varela Gomez, was shocked by what happened and said: “We talked until 1.30. Then I slept. I was informed that she had fallen in the morning ”.