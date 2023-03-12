news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 11 – The Turkish championship has resumed after the tragedy of the earthquake that devastated a part of the country, and of Syria, and Nicolò Zaniolo confirmed the good things he had shown in the two friendlies played for the Galatasaray. The former Roma player had left his mark, read goals, in both matches and today, on his Super Lig debut, he was immediately decisive by scoring just eleven minutes after entering the field.



In the match against Kasimpasa, Zaniolo was not part of the starting line-up but at the beginning of the second half the ‘Gala’ coach, Okan Buruk, sent him onto the field in place of Akgun. And in the 11th minute, with an assist from Rashica, he scored the 1-0 goal which was then the result with which the match ended.



Thus Galatasaray won by resuming their solitary run at the top of the standings. (HANDLE).

