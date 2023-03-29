BURSA (Türkiye) – Bad news for Inter, Hakan Calhanoglu was forced out of the match between Türkiye e Croatia valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. At the Timsah Arena in Bursa, the ex Milan midfielder was replaced in the 38th minute by Ismail Yuksek for what appears to be a groin area problem. A complicated first half for Turkey not only due to the injury of the Nerazzurri player but also from the club Kovavic brace (20′ and 45’+4) for the Croatian 2-0. For Simone Inzaghi there will be days of apprehension given that the nerazzurri will face la on saturday Fiorentina at San Siro but, above all, the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Juventus in Turin on Tuesday 4 April.
