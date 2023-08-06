Turn-Star returns after a break in the USA

Gymnastics star Simone Biles Owens was thrilled after her amazing return. “There are still some things I need to work on, but for the first competition back I would say it went pretty well. I’m very shocked and surprised,” said the 26-year-old after successfully returning from a two-year break from competition.

At the US Classics in Chicago, Biles Owens not only won the apparatus finals on floor and balance beam, but also prevailed in the all-around – five points ahead of second-placed Leanne Wong. The four-time Olympic champion from Rio 2016 sent a signal far beyond Chicago: her time is far from over.

“You Still Love Me”

Difficult months and years lie behind Biles Owens. The American competed in her last competition to date in July 2021 at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. After a blackout on the vault, she had abandoned the final of the team competition. Biles Owens made mental problems public at the time and therefore did without several starts, but then still got the bronze medal on the balance beam. She and football pro Jonathan Owens got married in April.

In the hour of her brilliant comeback, Biles Owens thanked her for the support she received from all sides during her break and also felt from the fans in the arena in Chicago. “After everything that happened in Tokyo, the amount of love and support I received on Twitter, on Instagram and in the arena was really shocking and surprising to me that they still believe in me so much,” she said, “You still love me, and that warms my heart.”

The star gymnast was one of hundreds of gymnasts and their parents who had sued former American team doctor Larry Nassar for sexual abuse. Since then, she has spoken openly about her emotional distress. After the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Biles Owens ended a two-year break from competition in Chicago in 2018.

In her career to date, the US gymnast has won 25 medals at World Championships and seven Olympic medals. The US Classic serves as a qualifier for the national championships, which will be held in San Jose at the end of August this year. In October, the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium are also on the agenda. In her illustrious career, Biles Owens has already won 19 gold medals in world title fights.

