HL Immobiliare Belluno relieved the coach of the women’s C team Paolo Viel from his position and entrusted the team to Lorenzo Nesello who, last night, conducted his first training session and tomorrow he will be on the bench to lead the Lupe in the match housewife against Imoco.

«After the last defeat against Silea», explains manager Claudio Casanova, «the club spoke to Paolo and was forced to make this choice. Choice that, moreover, Viel himself shared for the good of the team. We know that unfortunately in these cases he always and only pays the coach. At the same time we are well aware that Paolo Viel represents added value for our company. For this reason he will continue to lead the Under 16 team and be technical manager of the youth sector. Furthermore, he remains available to the first team for the preparation of the matches ».

With this decision, the HL aims to give a jolt to the team which, with the exception of the 3-2 victory in the league debut match, has always lost, collecting six consecutive defeats.

«The girls», concludes Casanova, «must be aware that society has done everything it could do: now it’s their turn».n.p.