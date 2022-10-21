Home Sports Turner will miss at least a week with a sprained ankle
Sports

Turner will miss at least a week with a sprained ankle

Turner will miss at least a week with a sprained ankle
2022-10-21 07:13

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Turner will miss at least a week with a sprained ankle

On October 21, 2022, Beijing time, according to Shams, Pacers center Miles Turner will miss at least a week with a sprained ankle.

According to previous reports, before yesterday’s opener, Turner accidentally stepped on a caddie’s foot while warming up and injured his foot. Originally appeared in the starting lineup, he temporarily withdrew from the game.

Last season, Myles Turner played in 42 regular-season games for the team, averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game in 29.4 minutes. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more


See also  New Financial Technology case, the CEO speaks: "I don't know where the money is, but I reject the accusations"

