“The First Dragon”Is a novel about a boy, who in addition to having the inner conflicts typical of adolescence, he discovers how his difference makes him so strong as to be the key to a new life. Everything is based on a journey intended as self-knowledge and its diversity. “Often we judge ourselves without knowing ourselves. So first let’s get to know each other and then let’s judge each other, because you can’t judge something you don’t know. Only in this way can we really realize how much the differences, what we believed to be a weak point, can actually change life even for the better. We need to get to know each other and make this journey of knowledge which is nothing but life “. Like this Filippo Marangoni, 17 years old, originally from Legnago, author of the fantasy novel “Il Primo Drago. A new life “(published by Gruppo Albatros Il Filo) in which the protagonist, Fin Whitepage after page, he goes through a whole series of magical and fantastic adventures and encounters, to discover himself.

Filippo, how did the idea of ​​writing a fantasy novel come about?

“I’ve always wanted to write a book, simply because it inspired me. It all started when I was in eighth grade: the Italian teacher gave us the task of writing a horror text, starting from an incipit. I liked the idea so much that I began to write something, which however did not follow, but which I have now included in chapter 17 of the current novel. A year and a half passed from then until one day, at the end of the first high school, while I was watching a TV series, I noticed an actress, Millie Bobby Brown. As I am a movie buff and I like to delve into the lives of actors and actresses, I found out she was born in 2004, she was one year older than me, but she had done so many things while I was sitting on the sofa to complain about everything. So I decided to realize the dream of that book and to start writing it again. Obviously, growing up and continuing my studies, I developed my own ideas on certain themes: writing was no longer just inspiration or the desire to kill boredom, but I wanted to communicate something “.

What is the novel about?

“It tells of a teenager, Fin White, different from all the others. His eyes in fact change color according to the emotions he feels. This characteristic of him is actually the outward sign of another identity of him, which he begins to discover on his sixteenth birthday, when he is catapulted into the Fantasy world. The characteristic of these eyes is that they secrete the power of the First Dragon. Here begins a new life for Fin, who first and foremost is faced with terrifying truths about his family, which will lead him on a journey, together with Wando, through the Earth of Center to the kingdom of the Dragons, where they hope to find the Lux, an ally for the impending war ”.

What themes does it develop in the book?

“That of the journey, between unprecedented scenarios and new magical creatures that I tried to invent myself. In the final part I mainly deal with the themes of the dream (through a dialogue / monologue), that of power (to which I dedicated a philosophical monologue) and in the background that of the future in general. The common thread, however, remains the metaphor of the journey: what Fin actually takes is a journey of knowledge of oneself and one’s diversity, which anyone must make sooner or later. A journey of this type is nothing other than the journey of life, which Fin begins to make in this first book ”.

Who is this novel aimed at: the very young and fans of fantasy in the first place?

“Anyone can find reason for disquisition, because we talk about issues such as power and dreams that offer many food for thought and discussion. The theme of travel is then universal “.

Your reference writers?

“I have always fully enjoyed the fact of dreaming through fantasy books, which allow you to catapult you into another world. Certainly my reference writer is JK Rowling. I was watching a movie based on a novel of her, I don’t remember if ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ or ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, when I asked myself: what must it be like to make people dream? I cannot fail to mention JRR Tolkien who laid the foundations of the fantasy genre. Obviously I don’t despise essays and classics ”.

This is your first novel, was it difficult to find a publisher?

“My parents and I were inexperienced in this field, so we made several phone calls to understand how this world worked. It was neither easy nor difficult: we need to find out and search ”.

To the new generations who have a book in their drawer or an idea they would like to develop, what do you feel like saying?

“I think that ultimately everything depends on the will, which is the fundamental aspect. A guy may have goals and dreams, but if he doesn’t have the will, if he’s not the first to believe it, he can’t work. I am reminded of the words of Jeff Bezos when he says: ‘It’s not you who choose your passions, they choose you’. It’s like being born with a talent for something, which in itself is an excellent thing, but talent alone is not enough: you have to cultivate it and believe in it ”.

Does this story end with the last page?

“Not at all, on the contrary. I’m already working on a second novel for what is meant to be a real saga. In each book I will deal with particular themes, and in the second I would like to talk about education and school. My dream? May my novels inspire a film saga ”.