VIGEVANO

A new president and great ambitions. Elachem Vigevano turns the page, formalizing the advent of Sebastian Perini at the helm of the company, in place of Donatella Rizzi, who due to work commitments, while remaining in the club, will no longer cover that role. Manager of the pharmaceutical sector, Perini was vice president of Desio until last season and in Vigevano he arrives with the specific intent of aiming for Lega2, which the ducals missed last season, losing in game5 of the play off final with Cividale. “It is not certain that it will happen at the end of this season – the vice president Marino Spaccasassi clarified for the avoidance of doubt – and we do not give ourselves time limits, but it is clear that that is the goal”.

New building

An important statement, which until now had never been explicitly made by the parts of via Carducci. And yesterday for the first time yesterday the intention to play from the 2023-24 championship in the new Vigevano sports hall was also made official, leaving the PalaBasletta. «We are convinced – added Spaccasassi – that we have set up a competitive roster that will give satisfaction to the management and the fans. We come from an important and already rewarding season for the club. With the recent reform of the championships we know that a much more difficult season awaits us, with fewer places available for the playoffs (from 8 they were reduced to 4 for each Serie B group) but thanks to the boys, to coach Paolo Piazza and to everything. the staff will be able to do well ».

The ducal restyling also extends to the brand level, one of the first decisions taken by mutual agreement with the new owner. «For those who love this sport – said Perini – becoming president of Vigevano Basketball – is an absolute privilege as well as a great responsibility. As is playing, training or cheering for these colors. They have been in existence since the re-foundation nine years ago and have experienced an exciting path of continuous growth and victories on the field. Our goal is to bring the team to the stages that its people deserve. We have to work and structure ourselves in a solid way and also guarantee the certainty of being able to stay in Serie A over the years ».

The ideas are clear and the first steps in this direction start with an image operation. In fact, it was decided to rely on the specialized Milanese agency Golden Flamingo to build a new identity path through the development of a package of marketing activities useful in the search for new economic resources for the future. “We imagined – explains Charlemagne, sole director of the agency – an identity communication on the city of Vigevano and its symbols, in order to put it at the center of the whole communication project”. Thus was born the campaign, “This is Vigevano #daquinonsipassa”. Marketing will be led by Ottavio Frenzena, a manager with great experience in the world of the wedge ball and sport in general. The intention is to involve local entrepreneurs more and more through the birth of the Vigevano ’55 Club, a “house” in which members will meet at least once a month to talk about basketball, but also to build collaborations between companies and to do business. While waiting to play in the new building from 2023, it was decided to dedicate a small portion of the Basletta to the Club, in order to allow all members to invite customers or friends in turn to experience the environment of Vigevano basketball. The other fixed point, as specified by Spaccasassi, is the reconfirmation of all the sports sponsorships of last season. –

Andrea Ballone