TURNOVER AT 169 MILLION EUROS PER SHOE

The performance is also positive in terms of profitability: Ebitda stands at 21.5 million euros, (up compared to 18.8 million in 2021), with an incidence of 12.7% of turnover.

“These numbers make us particularly satisfied and confirm the expansion trend observed in recent years, which has led SCARPA to double its revenues over a seven-year period – underlines the President Sandro Parisotto. In 2018 we gave the company a managerial turnaround, appointing as CEO Diego Bolzonello, a leading figure capable of accompanying the company towards a new organizational structure suitable for supporting the growth underway. We are now ready to look ahead, aware of the complexities that the market will have to face in the coming years: the problems in the procurement of raw materials and the difficulties associated with production capacity and logistics are still a heavy legacy of the pandemic for the entire sector. but in this context we intend to continue with our strategy based on some fundamental pillars such as quality, performance, product durability, innovation”.

Despite the uncertainties associated with the tensions on the international scene, SCARPA* has continued to pursue its investment policy in Research and Development, which has always been one of the company’s hallmarks, for which more than 6 million euros were allocated last exercise. From the point of view of investments aimed at modernizing the factories

factories located in Italy, Serbia and Romania and the adaptation of plants and equipment, the allocated amount was 5.5 million Euros.

“2022 was an important year for SCARPA – underlines the CEO Diego Bolzonello – and we think there is potential for further development in the various geographical areas, to make SCARPA’s presence increasingly homogeneous in the territories in which it is present. It is an ambitious target, especially in a historic phase that presents many critical issues at the sector level, but fully achievable for a brand that over the years has increasingly taken on a global dimension, becoming a point of reference for enthusiasts of mountain and outdoors”.

During 2022 SCARPA further consolidated its commitment on the environmental front, one of the pillars on which the company’s activity revolves, by launching LIFE Re-Shoes, a project that was created with the aim of providing an alternative, circular and sustainable solution for the management of “end of life” of shoes, introducing recycling practices as a new standard within the industry chain of the sector.

*SCARPA is a company specialized in the production of outdoor footwear for mountaineering, climbing, trail running, trekking, hiking, urban outdoor, ski mountaineering, telemark. Founded in 1938 in Asolo, in the Treviso area, as Società Calzaturieri Asolani Riuniti Pedemontana Anonima (hence the acronym SCARPA). Today SCARPA is based in the heart of the Veneto footwear district with factories in Germany, the USA, China, Romania and Serbia.